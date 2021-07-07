Duped people by promising govt jobs, 8 arrested

Bardhaman: Police have arrested eight people from West Bengal’s Puraba Bardhaman district for allegedly duping thousands of people by promising them government jobs, police said on Wednesday. At least 3,000 people across the state are believed to have lost crores of rupees after being defrauded.

The company called ‘Future India’ promised candidates government jobs for the security of highways in exchange for Rs 55,001 to Rs 1 lakh, police say. In order to gain potential candidate’s trust, they showed them documents signed by the Prime Minister and President on road safety.

The police said that they would also conduct road safety training at the head office in Birati, near the Nimta police station in the North 24 Parganas district.

A group of eight officials of the organization gathered at an eatery in Palsit near the Memari police station to sign agreements with prospective candidates on Monday night.

After learning that they were in the area, the people who were duped earlier came from as far away as Hooghly and Paschim Bardhaman districts, police said. After chaos ensued, police arrived at the eatery and arrested the suspects.

Police seized a car, Rs 1,10 lakh in cash, two registers, two pendrives, seven mobile phones, and a list of those duped from the accused. The arrestees were identified as Mihir Kumar Das, Ali Hossain, Hasibul Rahman, Abul Basad, Reazul Islam, Ibrahim Sheikh, Shamsul Alam Sheikh and Malay Karmakar. Malay is from Singur in the Hooghly district, and the others are from various areas within Murshidabad.

After being produced in court on Tuesday, Mihir, Malay and Abul were sent to police remand for five days, while the rest were sent to judicial custody. On July 11, the court of the chief judicial magistrate will hear the matter again.

According to a senior police officer, more people are suspected to be involved in the racket. He added that, to make the entire operation seem convincing, the candidates were taken to a private hospital in Kolkata for a medical checkup before joining, according to the source. A probe is underway to find out whether any influential persons are involved with the racket.