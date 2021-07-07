Evergreen hero shares throwback pic

Our Wednesday just got a whole lot better when we came across an old video of R Madhavan that demonstrates why the actor is still a fan favorite on the internet. A much younger Madhavan can be seen promoting a car in the old clip, which is a commercial for a car company. According to comments on a post shared by a fan page dedicated to Bollywood stars, Madhavan, dressed dashingly in a white shirt, stole the show in the clip with his smile and accent. ‘Aah, that accent,’ one user wrote, while another added, ‘How is he so, so cute!’

When Madhavan posts a throwback photo or video of himself, it sends the Internet into a frenzy.

Even his selfies have been trending on social media for days. Madhavan has a certain allure.

Read Also: Taapsee to star in Telugu Film ‘Mishan Impossible’

In terms of work, Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which will be his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of S. Nambi Narayanan, a scientist and aerospace engineer, and Madhavan plays Nambi. (He is known for his roles in films such as 3 Idiots and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.)