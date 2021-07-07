GST revenue falls below 1 lakh crore for first time in eight months

Mumbai: The revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) has slipped down below Rs 1 lakh crore. The data released by Union Ministry of Finance has revealed this.

In the month of June, the total GST collection was Rs 92,849 crore of which CGST is Rs 16,424 crore, SGST is Rs 20,397 crore, IGST is Rs 49,079 crore ( including Rs 25,762 collected on imported goods) and cess is Rs 6,949 crore (including Rs 809 crore collected on import of goods. The GST revenues for the month of June is two per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.