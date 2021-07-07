Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handle to share her thoughts about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s recent divorce announcement. The actress, who is known for speaking her mind, shared a lengthy note on interfaith marriages. She also questioned why it is necessary to convert to Islam after marrying a Muslim.

Taking to the Instagram story, Kangana wrote: ‘At one point In Punjab most families raised one son as a Hindu and another one as a Sikh, this trend has never been seen among Hindus and Muslims or Sikhs or Muslims, or anyone else with Muslims for that matter, with Aamir Khan sir’s second divorce I wonder in an interfaith marriage why children come out only Muslims.’

She continued: ‘Why woman cannot continue to be Hindu? with changing times we must change this, this practice is archaic and regressive… if in one family if Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, RadhaSwami and atheists can live together then why not Muslims? Why must one change one’s religion to marry a Muslim?’

Read also: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao have chosen to divorce after 15 years of being together. The couple issued a joint statement on July 3 announcing their split and said they ‘would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.’