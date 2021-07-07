Khalistan Liberation Force-backed targeted-killing module busted ; Four arrested

Punjab: Four operatives of a targeted killing module have been arrested, including an Indian Army veteran who is supported by foreign handlers of the proscribed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). Jaspreet Singh alias Noopi, who had joined the Indian Army as a Sepoy in 2012, was jailed in 2017 in connection with a murder case. According to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, Noopi, who had escaped prison, raised a terror module to perpetrate targeted killings in Punjab after obtaining instructions from foreign-based KLF handlers.

The three others arrested were Jaswinder Singh, a native of Fatehpur Bunga village in Rupnagar, Gaurav Jain of Kaliawala village of Sirsa district, and Parshant Silelan alias Kabir, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, the DGP said in the official statement. As a result of a tip-off, Khanna police officers halted a car during a special check at GT Road Khanna. After opening fire at the police team, three persons got out of the vehicle and fled.

Jaswinder and Gaurav were arrested on the spot, while Noopi, along with Kabir, another accomplice, was arrested later. The police found two .32 bore pistols, bullet magazines, and ammunition in the possession of accused persons, as well as a car that was snatched from Zirakpur last month by Noopi at gunpoint. According to Gupta, during investigations, Noopi confessed to looting Rs 50,000 from a petrol pump in Kharar on July 3, 2021, along with his associates.

‘Noopi revealed that he had come in contact with anti-India individuals and elements overseas with links to the KLF terrorist outfit, who had funded him and procured weapons from UP so he could commit terror acts in Punjab,’ said Gupta. Besides examination of sensitive targets in Punjab, Noopi allegedly accessed weapons from Rudrapur in Uttrakhand through foreign handlers. According to SSP Khanna, preliminary investigations revealed the module received funding from abroad via various digital platforms. He added that further investigations are underway.