Here is our pick of 8 ‘edge of the seat’ thrillers on OTT

Murder mystery films are popular because of their suspense, thrill and unexpected twists. This list of murder mystery movies with high IMDb ratings is for you, if you enjoy intense chase sequences, dramatic court scenes and mind-blowing revelations.

1. SE7EN – NETFLIX

In this gripping Netflix film, Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, who play a detective duo, take centre stage. The narrative has the potential to send you down a rabbit hole of existential and reality-related questions. If you’re familiar with the concept of the seven deadly sins, you’ll probably enjoy the film more. If you haven’t already, do some research before diving into this one.

IMDb rating – 8.6



2. THE FUGITIVE – YOUTUBE

The Fugitive is a classic case of mistaken identity for murder and the pursuit of a fugitive who isn’t really a fugitive. I guess we’ve already enthralled you enough with this one. To put it simply, our main character, Dr. Kimble (Harrison Ford), is falsely accused of murdering his wife. He then escapes from prison and goes on the run in order to discover the truth and save himself.

IMDb rating – 7.8



3. THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO – YOUTUBE

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is based on true events involving a serial killer. You must watch the film at your own risk because it contains a lot of gory content, including rape, murder and torture. The lead roles are played by Daniel Craig (Mikael Blomkvist) and Rooney Mara (Lisabeth Salander). They play a journalist and a computer hacker, respectively and are on the lookout for a missing woman, but discover much more.

IMDb rating – 7.8

4. ZODIAC – NETFLIX

The film Zodiac, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr., is the most accurate portrayal of the real-life Zodiac Killer. The story is set in the 1970s and follows the life of a San Francisco cartoonist who becomes obsessed with finding the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified assailant who goes on a killing spree in Northern California and sends open confessions to newspaper editors via letters.

IMDb rating – 7.7

5. SHUTTER ISLAND – NETFLIX

Martin Scorsese’s legacy as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time was cemented with this film. Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Kingsley and Mark Ruffalo star in the lead roles in Shutter Island. For both the cast and the audience, it is a mind-bending story of self-discovery. The cinema will undoubtedly keep you glued to the screen. Not to mention the stirring soundtrack by Max Richter, which adds to the overall cinematic experience.

IMDb rating – 8.2

6. PRISONERS – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The gold that has been hiding in plain sight is Prisoners. Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman and Robert Pattinson star in the film, which was released in 2013. The film, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has an IMDb rating of 8.1. This murder mystery depicts a father’s desperation in his search for his missing daughter.

IMDb rating – 8.1

7. GONE GIRL – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Gone Girl, directed by David Fincher, is the best example of a psychological thriller. When Amy Dunne goes missing, her seemingly blameless husband becomes the prime suspect and is thrust into the spotlight by the media. The film is based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name. It’s the ideal recommendation and it’ll require your full attention.

IMDb rating – 8.1

8. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

The movie Murder on the Orient Express is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. It’s one of her many works featuring Hercule Poirot, the famous Belgian detective. For those who are unfamiliar, he is one of Christie’s most well-known and long-running characters. Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp and Judy Dench star in pivotal roles in the film’s ensemble cast.

IMDb rating – 7.5