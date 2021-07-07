‘Most affectionate brother in film industry’: Dharmendra mourns the demise of Dilip Kumar

New Delhi: Actor Dharmendra took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the passing of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who died early in the day at age 98.

The actor wrote in an Instagram post: ‘Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry. May he rest in peace. Jannat naseeb ho.’ (May he rest in heaven)

Earlier in the day, the 85-year-old actor paid his last respects to Dilip Kumar and offered condolences to his family.

Dharmendra folded his hands in a salutation to the paparazzi who snapped his picture as he left. Dharmendra starred alongside Dilip Kumar in the Bengali film ‘Paari’ and its Hindi remake ‘Anokha Milan’.

Read also: Dilip Kumar’s last rites performed with full state honours

Dharmendra’s wife, veteran actress Hema Malini, paid tribute to Dilip Kumar on social media earlier in the day.

‘His life partner, Saira ji, my respected co-star in Kranti, has lost his life partner, veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji. He is a role model for all heroes,’ Hema Malini tweeted.