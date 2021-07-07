One million saplings planted in an hour in Telangana, sets World Record

Hyderabad: Telangana set a new global record by planting one million seedlings in an hour, as part of the Green India Challenge. On the occasion of Telugu Rashtra Samithi leader Jogu Ramanna’s 58th birthday, a planting campaign was held in Telangana’s Adilabad district. The participants were appreciated and their efforts were recognized with certificates from the Wonder Book of Records.

In approximately 200 acres of degraded forest, almost five lakh seedlings were planted in the ‘Miyawaki’ model (using the renowned Miyawaki afforestation process). Over 30,000 TRS members took part in the mass planting challenge, including local GIC members and Telangana’s forest and environment minister A Indra Karan Reddy.

According to reports, over two lakh saplings were planted in Adilabad Rural Bela Mandal, with 1,80,000 seedlings planted in 45 homes in the city. In less than 60 minutes, volunteers planted 1,20,000 seedlings on both sides of the R and B roads.

TRS leader and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar J took to Twitter to share the picture of the record-breaking plantation and pointed out that they have surpassed Turkey’s previous record of 3.03 lakh seedlings.

Jogu Ramanna expressed his gratitude to everyone who took part in the Green India Challenge by donating two ambulances. Santosh Kumar initiated the Green India Challenge initiative in 2017 and it is currently in its fourth year, with crores of saplings planted as part of it. Meanwhile, the event’s digital snapshot has been taken and will be forwarded to the Guinness Book of World Records, said the organizers.