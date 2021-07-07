‘Online gaming should be banned’ : Bar association urges to govt

Bengaluru-based Five Year Law Course Advocates’ Association urged the government of Karnataka to ban apps posing a ‘threat to children’s health’ due to the trend of tech addiction among children. The association’s president said they will pursue legal action if the government doesn’t act immediately.

Mr. Umesh, in a petition to the government, said that online gaming is a greater menace than the single-digit lottery, which destroyed many households and even led to suicides in Karnataka several years ago. Online games are alleged to be gambling.

‘While some gaming companies try to distinguish between games of skill, which are legal, and games of chance, which are illegal, in reality, most games promote betting, and children are falling into the trap’. The association stated that it is unclear what percentage of the total amount collected was allocated to companies as prizes based on their internal financial transactions.

Read more: The CAA grants citizenship to Pakistani migrants

As a result of complaints about gambling and suicides, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and some other states have banned all forms of online games that involve payment. ‘Karnataka should ban all online gaming apps immediately, as has been done in Tamil Nadu and other states. Lakhs of people are addicted to these games, but children studying online are more likely to be lured into betting and gambling,’ Mr. Umesh said.