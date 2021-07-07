OTT Kerala to be born on Kerala Piravi

Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairman Shaji.N.Karun describes the State government’s entry into the online streaming space with the launch of an over-the-top (OTT) platform as more of a cultural intervention than just a business decision. According to him, the platform will be launched by November 1.

Despite the fact that the market is crowded with too many platforms, the government is focusing on this as a cultural intervention, rather than examining its viability. ‘We do have a global audience. Mubi, an OTT platform with curated content, has its own audience. Our priority will still be the big screen, with the films first getting a screening in the cinema and then on the OTT platform,’ Mr. Karun said.

Major players

Netflix and Amazon have been showing more interest in Malayalam cinema, but their interest is restricted to films that guarantee them a revenue. During the past year, only 15 Malayalam films, most of them starring big stars, have been streamed through these platforms. There are no large, integrated OTT platforms that can compete with smaller, homegrown platforms like Neestream and Mainstream TV. The government’s proposed platform might give lower-budget, independent films a chance to be seen, as well as provide revenue sharing for them.

‘In order to protect against piracy, we have begun discussions with firms handling legal issues related to streaming on international platforms. By building our own platform, the data and content would remain with us rather than with a third party, if we rely on an existing platform. During the initial period, we might have to engage consultants for smooth operation and to address streaming issues that might arise,’ says Mr. Karun.

He sees the latest initiative as part of ongoing work to modernize the Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram. Filmmakers will be able to produce higher-quality content at a lower budget through the 150 crore project, and the OTT platform will be assured.

According to the government, this is part of a vision that extends from production to exhibition. KSFDC and Chitranjali have been weak on the production side in recent decades, causing directors to migrate elsewhere. Now, in addition to the works at Chitranjali, the KSFDC is setting up a production centre in Ernakulam. ‘Once the new set-up takes hold, filmmakers will be able to use remote production more effectively, for instance, a music director can guide an orchestra in Eastern Europe remotely, or a filmmaker can associate with a colourist in London remotely,’ said Mr.Karun.

In January of this year, theatres in Kerala finally reopened after a 10-month lull. But within a few months, the second wave of COVID-19 hit, and films slated for release had to be shelved again. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which has been awaiting release for over a year, was among those released. Another big film, Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, which was supposed to release in May for Eid, also went OTT, unable to bear with further delays. Prithviraj’s Cold Case was the last Malayalam film to release on OTT.