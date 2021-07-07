‘Prime Minister instead hold petrol ki baat, diesel ki baat and vaccine ki baat’: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices. The TMC leader said that Prime Minister should hold ‘petrol and vaccine ki baat’ instead of ‘Mann ki baat’.

‘The entire economy is in the doldrums. Fuel prices are increasing every day and the Union government is sitting idle. Our prime minister is only busy with his Mann ki Baat. He should instead hold petrol ki baat, diesel ki baat and vaccine ki baat,’ said Mamata Banerjee.

‘He kept Rs 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines. When [the] second wave hit, he allocated funds slowly…We asked for Rs 3 crore, [but] he did not give and gave us Rs 2 crore in six months’ added Mamata.