Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Dilip Kumar a ‘cinematic legend’ in his tribute.

Mumbai: During his condolence remarks upon the demise of Dilip Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a ‘cinematic legend’. After a prolonged illness, the 98-year-old died early on Wednesday in Mumbai. ‘Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,’ PM Modi tweeted.

The former Bollywood star was hospitalized for the second time this month last Wednesday after complaining of breathlessness. Kumar had advanced prostate cancer and had been undergoing treatment for the last 3-4 months. In the last few days, the actor had become unresponsive after being bedridden for several months. Moreover, he suffered kidney failure because of water in the pleural cavity. ‘Several times, he needed blood transfusions. The last transfusion did not help,’ said a hospital doctor.

‘With a heavy heart and a profound sense of loss, I announce the passing of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” reads the actor’s official Twitter account. Dilip Kumar, also known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, is survived by his wife, actor Saira Banu. A few of his most memorable films include Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Kranti, Vidhaata and Shakti.