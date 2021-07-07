Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai residence, consoles Saira Banu

Mumbai: Hours after Dilip Kumar’s demise on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen making his way to the Mumbai residence of Dilip Kumar to pay his respects to the Bollywood legend.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last today early morning at the age of 98. Family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of his demise on Twitter.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan visiting the residence and comforting Saira Banu are widely being shared on social media. In the picture, Shah Rukh was seen seated beside Saira and trying to console her.

Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar have a special relationship. Dilip Kumar referred to the actor as his ‘mooh-bola-beta’ and met him frequently. Shah Rukh Khan was a big fan of the veteran actor, often visited him and inquired about his health.

Other actors like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and several others were clicked at the actor’s residence.