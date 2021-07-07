DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHLatest NewsdeathIndiaNEWScelebritiesNewsMobile Apps

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai residence, consoles Saira Banu

Jul 7, 2021, 05:48 pm IST

Mumbai: Hours after Dilip Kumar’s demise on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen making his way to the Mumbai residence of Dilip Kumar to pay his respects to the Bollywood legend.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last today early morning at the age of 98. Family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of his demise on Twitter.

Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan visiting the residence and comforting Saira Banu are widely being shared on social media. In the picture, Shah Rukh was seen seated beside Saira and trying to console her.

Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar have a special relationship. Dilip Kumar referred to the actor as his ‘mooh-bola-beta’ and met him frequently. Shah Rukh Khan was a big fan of the veteran actor, often visited him and inquired about his health.

 

Other actors like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and several others were clicked at the actor’s residence.

