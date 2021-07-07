State extends deadline for schools to upload classes 10, 12 exam results

Rajasthan: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has extended the deadline for schools to upload class 10 and class 12 results. Schools had previously been instructed to upload Class 10 theory marks by July 12 and Class 12 theory marks by July 7. However, due to technical reasons, some schools that were unable to upload marks in time can now upload the marks of theory exams for students in Class 10 by July 15, and for students in Class 12 by July 10.

For schools conducting Class 12th practical exams, the board has also extended the deadline. Formerly scheduled to end on July 8, the practical exams for board exam students can now be taken until July 10.

In response to information from schools over the telephone, there is an abundance of school students, a statement released by the BSER in this regard said, adding that it is also being adversely affected by a lack of examiners in agriculture science and other subjects.

Rajasthan board cancelled the board exams for classes 10 and 12 on June 2. Rajasthan’s result date has not yet been announced by BSER.

The announcement was made by state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, who stated: ‘In the interest of students, the Rajasthan Council of Ministers has decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today.’

The Rajasthan board 10th and 12th exams, scheduled for May, were postponed on April 15 after a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.