Stock Market: Benchmark indices end at record highs

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended at record highs in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex surged 194 points to close at record high of 53,055. NSE Nifty rose by 61 points to end at an all-time high of 15,880. All the 11 sector gauges ended higher in NSE. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,789 shares ended higher while 1,409 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, UPL, Nestle India, HDFC, Adani Ports, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were Titan, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Reliance Industries, Shree Cements and Cipla.