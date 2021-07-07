Union Home Minister Amit Shah gets additional charge in new cabinet

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been handed over the additional charge of Ministry of Co-operation. The Ministry of Co-operation is a newly formulated ministry. Prime Minister Modi has kept the Ministry of Science & Technology with himself.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed as the Civil Aviation Minister while Piyush Goyal will be Textile, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister. Former Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur will head the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.

Also Read: Cabinet expansion a distraction, alleges Congress leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expanded the Council of Ministers. 43 new Ministers were inducted to the cabinet. This was the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers since Prime Minister assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.