World Chocolate Day | A guide to the world of Indian gourmet chocolates

Mintel, a market research firm, discovered that Indians are huge chocolate fans. In 2019, we consumed 250 thousand tonnes of chocolate confectionary, an increase of 60% over 2011. As a result, World Chocolate Day is a very special occasion for us.

Paul and Mike

An artisanal chocolate brand based in Kerala’s Kadayiruppu village, named after two cacao farmers from Brazil and the Dominican Republic, is winning awards around the world. The brand adheres to the Latin American tradition of cacao bean cultivation, fine chocolate production and processes like fermentation, roasting and moulding.

La Folie’s 3D chocolate

The 3D chocolate bar from La Folie is a brilliant way to create a chocolate that offers a variety of taste sensations with each bite. The chocolate’s ingredients, such as pink Himalayan sea salt, have been paired with single-origin cocoa beans from Bolivia, Venezuela and Ecuador and was created in collaboration with branding design firm Sharpenerinc and product designer Shweta Kaushik. Sanjana Patel’s use of textures and layers complements the dishes’ complex flavours. The team worked on 3D-printed moulds to achieve the desired grammage, shape and size. This eliminates air bubbles in the final product, resulting in a far richer chocolate bar.

Hershey’s Choconut Kalakand, A Chef Ranveer Brar recipe

Star chef Ranveer Brar’s famous twists on classic dishes have come to define progressive Indian cooking, which focuses on keeping the original dish’s sanctity while creating new flavor profiles. He adds chocolate to a full-bodied kalakand, for example.

Copter 7

7Ink Brews collaborated with chocolatier and chef David Belo of Mysore-based craft chocolate brand Naviluna for its artisanal chocolate line. The chocolates are flavoured with mosambi zest, strawberry, coffee, mint and mulberry and are made with sustainably grown cacao from southern India.