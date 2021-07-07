Young boy from Mithilanchal made it: Udit Narayan on 41 years in Bollywood

Popular Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan recently took to social media handle to share his journey in the movies as he completed 41 years in the film industry. He also expressed gratitude to his listeners for fulfilling his dream of becoming a playback singer.

On Monday, sharing a vintage picture of himself from his debut song recording, on Instagram, Udit Narayan wrote: ’41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film ‘Unees Bees’ released, composed by Rajesh Roshan Ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab. Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer. Thank you fans & well-wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day.’

Udit Narayan began his career in 1980, but it wasn’t until eight years later that he rose to stardom as the lead singer, after Aamir Khan-starrer musical romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He had sung in several films, including Kehdo Pyar Hai, Tridev, Hum, Saudagar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Swades.