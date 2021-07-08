Mahzooz Millionaire Draw: Two expats win Dh 500,000 each

Dubai: Two expats from Egypt and Bahrain has won Dh 500,000 each in the Mahzooz millionaire draw. Mahmoud an Egyptian national won the second prize of Dh1,000,000 jointly with a Bahraini national, Saed. They matched five out of six numbers to win the second prize. In addition to his Dh500,000 win, Mahmoud matched three out of six numbers on his two other entries – winning Dh35, the fourth prize in the draw, on both tickets.

One can participate in Mahzooz draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased for Dh35 provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. The next draw will be held on Saturday, July 10.