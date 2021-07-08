Uninvited guest in the toilet bites house owner

During an early morning visit to the toilet at his home, a 65-year-old Austrian man was bitten on the genital area by a 5.25-foot python. The victim ‘felt a pinch in the genital area’ shortly after sitting on the toilet at his home in Graz, according to police in the province of Styria.

It’s still unclear how the snake got into the 65-year-old man’s toilet, but police believe it got there by sliding through the drains from the next-door neighbor’s apartment.

According to the police in Styria, the victim’s neighbor, who owns 11 snakes, has been reported to the prosecutors’ office on suspicion of negligently causing bodily harm.