CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches ‘Rythu Bharosa Kendras’

Telangana: On Thursday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated 1,512 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the Rayadurg constituency by cutting the ribbon on the new RBK building in Udegolam village. Most of these RBKs were functioning from rented buildings or alternative buildings, but these 1512 RBKs were built at a cost of 379 crores.

Accompanied by Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju, the Chief Minister opened or launched the foundation for farmers’ welfare, which will build 1,262 godowns at a cost of 400.3 crores. A total of 45 new Rythu Bazaars will be built throughout Andhra Pradesh at a cost of ?52 crores.

In addition to inspecting the first integrated Agriculture and Aqua laboratory at the 74 Udegolam village, the Chief Minister simultaneously opened 100 more around the State. They were built at a cost of Rs. 79.50 crores. In addition to this, there are 611 YSR Custom Hiring Centers (CHCs) at the RBKs that have come in handy for the farmers in the last five years.

The post-harvest facility

In addition, under the Nadu-nedu scheme, post-harvest facilities will also be built for Rs 200 crore. As part of the Chief Minister’s meeting on the RBK premises, he talked to officials from the APCOB and District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan.

In his visit to the Village Secretariats, the Chief Minister examined the kiosks that will facilitate the electronic booking of crops and provide technical assistance on agricultural practices. On the occasion of the launch of 74 Udegolam RBK, farmers expressed their gratitude for the one-stop facility that enabled them to purchase certified pesticides, fertilizers, and animal feed. In an explanation of his experience to the Chief Minister, a farmer said, ‘We’re happy that the government pays for crop insurance or animal/cattle insurance premiums and that we are receiving compensation if any mishap occurs’.