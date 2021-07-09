Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened strong at 74.68 against the American currency. During trading it reached at 74.67, higher by 4 paise against the US currency. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.71 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05% to 92.45. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market and they offloaded shares worth Rs 554.92 crore.