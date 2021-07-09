State government lifts weekend and night curfew

Chandigarh: The Punjab state government lifted the weekend and night curfew imposed across the state. This was announced by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after a high-level meeting.

As per the revised guidelines, gatherings of up to 100 persons indoors and 200 outdoors will be allowed in the state from Monday. Bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, gyms, malls, sports complexes, museums and zoos will be opened in the state and people who have taken at least one vaccine dose will be allowed to enter these places.

Higher educational institutions will be opened after submitting a certificate showing all teaching, non-teaching staff and students have been vaccinated with at least one dose, however, schools will remain shut.

The guidelines will be effective till July 20 and then new protocols will be issued after reviewing the situation.