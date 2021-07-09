Ticket bookings from India-UAE flights resumed

Dubai: The ticket bookings for India-UAE flights resumed from some Indian cities. Air carriers based in India has resumed the ticket bookings for travel from July 15.

Air Vistara offers tickets from Mumbai to Dubai at Dh 895 on July 15 and 16. Indigo Airlines have also started bookings for flight on July 16 and the budget air carrier offers ticket at Dh850 for a connecting flight and Dh1,100 for a direct flight.

Also Read: Gulf country issues new travel rules

The passenger flights from India to UAE was suspended on April 24. Since then, the decision to remove the suspension of flights has gone through multiple changes and flights were expected to start on July 15.