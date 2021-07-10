UAE suspends entry of passengers from two more countries

Dubai: The authorities in UAE imposed entry ban on passengers from two more countries – Indonesia and Afghanistan. As per the new order, all passengers from these two countries and passengers who have visited these countries over the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter UAE from July 11.

UAE nationals and their first-degree relatives, accredited diplomatic missions between the UAE and the two countries, including employees working in the embassies of the UAE in these countries and the embassies of Indonesia and Afghanistan in the UAE, official delegations and businessmen, crews of foreign freight and transit planes and holders of UAE golden and silver residence visas are exempted from this entry ban. But they must submit a negative Covid-19 test result with a validity of 48 hours before departure. They must also undergo a PCR test at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country. They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine.