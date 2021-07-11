Black Widow breaks pandemic records with $39.5 million at the box office

Black Widow, as expected, is crushing the box office. Marvel Studios is back in the big-numbers game after releasing its first theatrical film since the pandemic began. The first female superhero movie from Marvel, ‘Black Widow,’ has finally been released in North American theaters. The movie broke the biggest single-day gross in the pandemic era.

With $39.5 million from 4,160 theaters on Friday, the superhero movie smashed a pandemic-era domestic box office record in the U.S. Friday’s premieres took in $26.3 million, followed by the previews on Thursday that earned $13.2 million. According to reports, the movie is expected to earn $87.8 million over the opening weekend, the highest gross since the pandemic hit so far, which would surpass the previous benchmark previously set by Vin Diesel’s ‘F9’ and its $70 million opening.

On the international market, the Cate Shortland-directed movie made its debut in many international markets, including Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil, UK, France and Mexico. According to Deadline, the collection is estimated at $22.4M across 41 material markets. Several major markets were still affected by COVID-19, including Taiwan, India and parts of Australia. The movie still has no China release date (China is one of the biggest international markets for Marvel movies).

Read more: Dating apps, porn sites trap students

In India, however, the release of ‘Black Widow’ is still unclear as many cinemas are closed following the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Natasha, as we all know, was killed in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ In this movie, Natasha finds herself on the run from the government while dealing with her past as a former Soviet spy, KGB operative before joining S.H.I.E.L.D, then the Avengers, as well as relationships she broke up before becoming an Avenger. Black Widow was originally scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.