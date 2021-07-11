Madhya Pradesh’s new Aviation Minister has a ‘good news’

Bhopal: Jyotiraditya Scindia, the newly-sworn-in Union Civil Aviation Minister, today shared a ‘good news’ for the people of Madhya Pradesh, his home state. According to him, there will be eight new flights on July 16 under the UDAN program, which is designed to connect smaller airports with the rest of the country. SpiceJet will operate the new flights, he said, tagging the airline in his tweet as he made the announcement.

The Civil Aviation Ministry and the aviation industry are committed in advancing the UDAN scheme. Under the UDAN scheme, the government is targeting to operationalize 100 unserved and underserved airports, Hardeep Singh Puri, the previous Aviation Minister, said earlier this year. The scheme will also start at least 1,000 routes, which will connect smaller airports, according to him.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a former Congress member who joined the BJP last year, was designated the 33rd Minister of Civil Aviation on Friday. Madhav Rao Scindia, Jyotiraditya’s father, was also the Civil Aviation Minister in the early 90s under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao. Mr. Scindia, as the new Civil Aviation Minister, will oversee the divestment of Air India due to huge losses. He will also have to decide whether to privatize loss-making airports and how to boost the pandemic-hit aviation sector.