Protests erupted after news of Tamil Nadu being divided

Chennai: There are reports that the federal government is trying to split Tamil Nadu into two. The issue became a hot topic on Twitter on Saturday when a Tamil newspaper reported that the move was to make Konkunadu a Union Territory. There are rumors that this is an attempt to challenge the government. Experts say the move will not be easy constitutionally. Since the DMK came to power, they have referred to the federal government as Ontario Arash (Union Government). There is an ongoing conflict between the BJP and the government.

Kotta is an area known as AIADMK Konkunad. A slight influence has also been exerted by the BJP. The AIADMK and the BJP are in alliance in Tamil Nadu. L.K. Murugan, Union minister, and Vanathi Srinivasan, a party leader, joined the BJP on Monday. Officer K.S. Annamalai, former Tamil Nadu president and Karnataka IPS officer, is also from Konkan. Murugan has been named the BJP’s minister for the Konkan region.

Konkanad consists of ten Lok Sabha constituencies and 61 Assembly constituencies, including Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Karur, and Krishnagiri districts. According to the BJP, the Union Territory should have 90 assembly constituencies by adding a few more in the neighborhood. It is believed that Kongunad will become a separate state at the start of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Protests are intensifying in various parts of Tamil Nadu following reports in the Tamil daily that Tamil Nadu is being divided. Newspapers that reported the news were set on fire by Tamil organizations.