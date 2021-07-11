These countries to observe Eid Al Adha on July 20

Dubai: Eid Al Adha being the second major Islamic festival is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. Muslims celebrate Eid Al Adha to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Peace Be Upon Him) to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God.

The dates of Haj and Eid Al Adha are determined based on the sighting of crescent moon. Eid Al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al Adha will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on July 20. As per the Saudi officials, the crescent moon of the month of Zul Hijjah was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, so the first day of Zul Hijjah will be on July 11, while July 10 will be the last day of Zul Qaadah. Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon and UAE will also observe Eid on July 20.

Other countries including Pakistan, South Africa Mauritania and Morocco will observe the Eid on July 21.