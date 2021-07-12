Lightning strike- Death tolls rise in UP, Rajasthan and MP

On Sunday, 68 people were killed by lightning in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The death toll due to heavy lightning in Uttar Pradesh increased to 41 on Monday, while seven people died in Madhya Pradesh. 20 people were killed by lightning strikes in Rajasthan. Seven of the deceased were children from Kota and Dholpur districts. Over ten more people have been injured. On Monday,Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote in Hindi, ‘Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. This is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased’. A total of 11 people from Jaipur, three from Dholpur, four from Kota, one from Jhalawar, and one from Baran perished. According to reports, 17 people were injured on Sunday. The victims were rescued by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police. Injured people have been taken to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

CM Gehlot announces ex-gratia package

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the family members of those killed in lightning strikes. Among this amount, Rs 4 lakh will come from the emergency relief fund and Rs 1 lakh will come from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

According to reports, 11 people were killed as sky lightning struck the watch tower twice in Jaipur’s Amer area on Sunday in less than 40 minutes. The heavy lightning on Sunday caused the deaths of four children in Kota district of Rajasthan and three others in Badi district of Dholpur district. On Sunday, Rajasthan was stricken by sky lightning as heavy rains swept the state, announcing the onset of monsoon. CM Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, and former CM Vasundhara Raje have also expressed their condolences.

In addition to Rajasthan, seven people were killed in different districts of Madhya Pradesh due to heavy lightning on Sunday. There were two people from Sheopur district and two from Gwalior district. Shivpuri is one of the affected districts, along with Anuppur and Betul.