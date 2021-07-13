‘I’m Marcus Rashford, 23, Black’: England footballer’s powerful note after racial attack

England: Marcus Rashford apologised on Twitter for missing England’s penalty in the shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Rashford was one of three England players who missed spot-kicks in the shoot-out, which Italy won 3-2. Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to sickening racial abuse on social media following England’s defeat. The England star took to Twitter on Monday night to express his feelings, saying ‘my penalty was not good enough; it should have gone in, but I will never apologize for who I am and where I come from’.

Rashford and Sancho were both introduced by England manager Gareth Southgate in the closing moments of extra-time of the final specifically so that they could take penalties.

The gamble failed, as both missed from the spot.

‘Having been asked only to contribute a penalty, why not that one? I’ve played it over and over in my head since I struck the ball and there was probably no word to describe how it feels,’ Rashford wrote. ‘Final. 55 years. One penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish I had gone differently,’ he added.

Additionally, the England star shared some pictures of handwritten notes from young fans who encouraged him.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other leaders expressed dismay over the online abuse directed at England players.

Invectives directed at England manager Gareth Southgate were ‘unforgivable.’ ‘Some of it has come from abroad, we are told, but some of it is from here,’ he told reporters. ‘We have been a beacon of light to bring people together, and the national team represents everyone.’

On Monday, Facebook and Twitter announced they were removing racially abusive comments.