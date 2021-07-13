Nasa intern gets insulted for keeping Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati idols.

NASA, one of the leading space agencies in the U.S., recently shared a collage of its interns on Twitter as a reminder for fall applicants to apply for an internship with the space agency. In an effort to show diversity, they added a picture of an Indian-American girl who can be seen with the idols of Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati surrounding her laptop. When netizens came across the image, some were shocked while others applauded NASA for empowering women.

On July 10, NASA shared a reminder on Twitter for female applicants to apply for internships at the prestigious space agency as the deadline approached. In the post, along with the reminder, the space agency shared a collage of its interns. One of the pictures, showing a woman from Indian-American posing with the idols of Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati on her laptop table, caught the attention of netizens. While some could not believe that a budding woman scientist would believe in religion, others applauded the space agency for empowering women.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

NASA is this some joke??? https://t.co/pmYAJYddzp — Ayyuuusssshhhhh (@Saguraocacti) July 10, 2021

For all the Hinduphobics out there mocking that Hindu woman. This is my work station and similar to this can be found in almost every Indian every Hindu and you know our numbers. We are everywhere and doing almost every job which you can't. pic.twitter.com/EvUB1ppAbM — Vinayak Dev Trivedi (@Fuckeeeri) July 11, 2021

Pooja and pratima roy.

Proud of them. pic.twitter.com/xAl44SPP0H — ?????? (@shri_baklol) July 11, 2021

The debate between science and religion is as old as time, and it has never ended. NASA’s internships are arranged in three sessions during the calendar year, which includes spring, fall and summer. The U.S. space agency is known for providing opportunities to aspiring scientists, engineers and other professionals.