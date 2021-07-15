US-China Trade War: Textile exports to USA surges

Mumbai: The textile export to the USA from India has surged. As per the data released by Otexa, a body of the US Department of Commerce, the total exports of yarn to household textiles to the US surged by 46.4%. In the first few months of 2021, export reached USD 4.5 billion. The US-China trade war also supported Indian exports.

Exporters say their capacity utilization has reached almost 70 percent and that big firms have brought it up to as high as 85 percent. The demand recovery has been led by the US market, which accounts for 27 percent of India’s garment exports.