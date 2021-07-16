Russian plane goes missing in Siberia

Moscow: A Russian Antonov An-28 passenger plane disappeared from radars on Friday, while flying over Tomsk in Siberia carrying up to 17 people, as reported by Russian news agencies.

The officials said that the flight from the town of Kedrovy in Tomsk region to the regional capital of Tomsk was carrying between 13 and 17 passengers.

Approximately two weeks ago, an Antonov An-26 that crashed into a cliff on the remote Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east in poor visibility conditions killed all 28 people onboard.

Another Antonov-28, the same type of plane that has gone missing over Tomsk, crashed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012, killing ten people. The crash investigators discovered that both pilots were drunk prior to the crash.

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years, but accidents, particularly those involving aging planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.