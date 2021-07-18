‘Forced out of home’: Interfaith couple writes to CM, PM and President

Kolkata: In Birbhum district, a newlywed couple belonging to different religious communities was allegedly forced out of their home by villagers.

Despite filing a complaint with the police, the couple said no action was taken. They have requested intervention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to allow them to return safely home in Bengal.

According to reports, the two fell in love and were married on June 25. As soon as the nuptials were solemnized, the bride changed her religion and name. Upon hearing of the marriage, the bride’s family and some villagers barged into the man’s house and vandalized property. It was alleged that the attackers tried to kill the groom and attacked his family members as well. As their lives were in danger, the family and couple fled their home. Since then, they have been unable to return home. The couple claimed that they had been driven out of the village.

The woman told, ‘I have fallen in love with him. I am now an adult, so we decided to get married. When my family members and some villagers learned of our marriage, they came after us. We filed a complaint with the police alleging that they were trying to kill us. However, no action was taken.’

She added, ‘When the police do not act swiftly, we wrote a letter to the chief minister, Prime Minister and President urging them to help us return home.’ Her husband explained, ‘With folded hands, I asked the police for help in getting us out of this situation and returning home. However, they did not act and no one offered support. We are helpless. We have no work and don’t know what to do.’

On this matter, the police were unavailable for comment.