SBI warns against these apps, uninstall to keep your money safe

The world is steadily moving toward complete service digitization. Food delivery, home repairs, hotel reservations, and banking services are all available at the touch of a finger. With user adaptation on the rise, cybercrime is on the rise as well. In the face of such concerns, various banks continue to take steps to educate their customers in order to avoid any negative experiences.

#ThinkBeforeYouClick, says SBI

‘Free Gifts from National Bank of India?’

Are you getting these messages via text messages? Here is the truth behind them;

Through a tweet, the bank also acknowledged that KYC fraud is real and has spread across the country. To prevent this type of fraud, the company has instructed customers not to click on any links that ask them to update their KYC information. The fraudsters will do so by impersonating bank employees and sending the link via text message. Then ask people to update their information by clicking on the link.

SBI has stated that they will never ask you to update your KYC information. To protect against cybercrime, the bank has also requested that mobile numbers and other confidential data not be shared with anyone. If one has such an experience, they can file a complaint with the Indian government at http://cybercrime.gov.in.