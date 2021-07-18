Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan shares a glimpse of his first day of ‘Vikram’ shoot

Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan recently took to his social media handle to share a video from the first day of filming for his highly anticipated forthcoming flick Vikram.

The filming of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram,’ starring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, began on Saturday with a bang. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and famous Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil play pivotal parts in the film. The film, which is billed as a political thriller, is set to be completed in a single schedule.

Sharing a glimpse of the first-day shooting, Kamal Haasan wrote: ‘Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years, this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many filmmakers have not seen action for nearly a year.’

He further wrote in a follow-up tweet: ‘I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Mr.Vijay Sethupathi and Mr. Fahadh Faasil. (2/2)@RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl.’

Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan’s production company, is financing the film. Antony Varghese, Narain, and Arjun Das also feature in the film.