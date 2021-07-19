Heroin worth Rs 26 crore seized, peddler arrested

Kolkata: A man was found in possession of heroin worth Rs 26 crore by the special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police. According to reports, the accused, who was nabbed in the Kanksa-Durgapur belt, is a drug dealer. The seizure has been hailed as the largest of this year.

The accused has been identified as Tapas Ray. It was found that the accused owned an approximately 5-kilogram quantity of heroin. STF personnel received a tip-off that Ray was in the Captain Bhery area at 12.10 pm on Saturday.

At the time of his arrest, the accused was riding a Royal Enfield. When Ray was intercepted by the cops, he pretended to be a biker on a road trip in Kolkata. According to sources, the accused had come to the city to do business.

In an interview with TOI, a police source said the accused might have planned to move some of the contraband through his Bongaon agents to a neighbouring country. The Joint CP (STF) Solomon V Nesakumar said that they had acted on a credible tip-off and detained Ray and his two-wheeler.

During their search of the accused, the cops discovered an estimated Rs 25.9 crore worth of heroin. The cops booked the accused under sections 21(C) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The official said, ‘While Kolkata has long been a corridor for drug peddlers, we’re worried whether the lockdown has given them the chance to organise themselves.’ Police had recovered drugs worth Rs 35 crore earlier this year, as well as about Rs 100 crore in 2019.