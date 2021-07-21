DRDO successfully tested indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile

New Delhi: On Wednesday, India successfully tested its low-weight, ‘fire and forget’ Man-Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM). This announcement was made by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). As per the report, the move would provide a major boost to the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher equipped with a thermal site, and the target was designed to mimic a tank. The missile was launched in direct attack mode and destroyed the target with precision. According to the DRDO, the test validated the minimum range successfully.

DRDO said, ‘All objectives were achieved. The missile has already been successfully tested for its maximum range.’

‘The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics. The test is viewed as a major step towards developing indigenous anti-tank guided missile we know as the anti-tank guided missile of third-generation,’ the DRDO said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for its successful test.