Pegasus Row: Swamy wants answers from PM

New Delhi: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy once again came down heavily on the union government over the Pegasus row. The BJP leader asked the Prime Minister to write to the Israeli counterpart

‘If we have nothing to hide, then Modi should write to Israeli PM and seek the truth about the NSO’s Pegasus project including who paid for it,’ tweeted Swamy.

Earlier on Tuesday, he urged the union government to tell the truth on the issue. ‘It is quite clear that Pegasus Spyware is a commercial company which works on paid contracts. So the inevitable question arises on who paid them for the Indian “operation. If it is not Govt of India, then who? It is the Modi government’s duty to tell the people of India,’ tweeted Swamy on Tuesday.

Some media reported that phones of two serving union ministers, three opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, current and former heads of security organizations, administrators and 40 senior journalists and activists from India were allegedly hacked using a spy software called Pegasus developed by NSO Group based in Israel and put on surveillance.