State govt orders reopening schools for classes 10, 11, 12

Chandigarh: Schools for Class 10-12 in Punjab are set to open from July 26, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announcing further relaxations, including an increase in the number of people in indoor gatherings to 150 and outdoor gatherings to 300, subject to a 50 percent capacity.

He said noting the decline in Covid positivity to 0.3%, with reproduction number at 0.75 for Punjab (lower than the national average), schools will be allowed to take classes 10 through 12, but only those teachers and staff who are fully vaccinated shall be physically present.

The student’s physical presence shall be solely at the discretion of the parent, and virtual classes shall continue to be offered. This undertaking should be submitted to the Deputy Commissioners concerned, he directed.

It is anticipated that the remaining classes will also be allowed to open from August 2, the Chief Minister announced, noting that the Cambridge University has predicted further declines in the coming weeks.

Artists and musicians are allowed at these functions and celebrations in all areas, as long as they adhere to the Covid protocols.

Relaxations came days after the Chief Minister ordered opening of bars, cinemas, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres, sports complexes, gyms, malls, museums and zoos at 50 percent with vaccine compliance.

Earlier, he also approved colleges, coaching centers and other institutions of higher learning.

The Chief Minister, during a virtual meeting to review the Covid situation, stated that the month-wise whole-genome sequencing had revealed that more than 90% was a variant of concern, which means that the original virus has virtually been replaced by variants and that the Delta variant remained dominant. However, no new cases of this variant have been reported, he explained.