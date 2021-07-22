Dolphins near Pamban Bridge delights all. Watch the video

Ramanathapuram: In the Gulf of Mannar, dolphins were seen swimming in the vicinity of the Pamban Bridge construction site on Wednesday. A pod of dolphins has been spotted in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

The fishermen and general public alike delighted in watching the dolphins leap out of the water and race with fishing boats.

Dolphins caught playing near Pamban bridge, Rameswaram.. pic.twitter.com/l6tB2LR9iI — Pramod Madhav?? (@PramodMadhav6) July 21, 2021

The Gulf of Mannar is an eco-sensitive region that remains a secure haven for several rare varieties of sea creatures. Dolphins are the most commonly seen animals engaging with fishermen and the locals.

The gulf is located between Sri Lanka’s west coast and India’s southeast tip along the Coromandel Coast.