Salman Khan reacts to claims he has a daughter and wife in Dubai

Arbaaz Khan’s chat program, Pinch, has returned for a new season, with celebs laughing and reacting to nasty remarks. Salman Khan was the first guest of the season, which began on July 21. The actor replied to trolls who mocked him for his age, films, lifestyle and the fact that he prefers not to express himself.

Arbaaz read aloud a tweet during the chat from a user accusing Salman of having a property in Dubai, a wife called Noor, and a 17-year-old daughter. Salman thought this was very amusing and said, ‘These people are well-informed. Yeh bifizool ki baatein hai (These are irrelevant matters). I don’t know who they are talking about. Do they think that I’ll respond to them saying that I don’t have a wife, I live in Hindustan, in Galaxy Apartments, with my father living above me? This is something that everyone in India knows.’

Salman has been dubbed a ‘fake person’ who is only trying to be kind. For this, the actor’s response was, ‘He must have had a bad experience somewhere. Biwi ne do comment acche maare mujpar, bacchi must love me, saying picture dekhni hai (Wife must have complimented me, or his child would have insisted on seeing my film).’

Celebrities are frequently questioned about their silence on India’s current condition of things in this day and age. Salman open up his thoughts on the subject. ‘It depends on the intention. There are two sides to every problem, for or against. If you talk against for, against side gets after you and vice-versa. It is better to escape from all this. Unless it’s a very important thing, absolutely wrong and life-or-death, then it’s your moral duty, then you need to talk about that. Till the time you’re not directly in that political scenario, you’re not aware of the things going on, it’s okay to say no comments. No comments par bhi comments hote hain.’

Pinch streams on Zee 5 weekly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is directed by Maneesh Sharma.