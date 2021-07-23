Security forces shot down explosives-laden drone, recovers explosives

Srinagar: Security forces shot down a drone in the Kanachak area in Akhnoor along the international border (IB) with Pakistan in Jammu on the wee hours of Friday. The forces also recovered explosive material from the drone.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force station in Jammu was attacked using two drones. Two IAF officials were injured in the attack and the case is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Several incidents of UAVs being sighted in Jammu have been reported since then by the locals and security officials.

Earlier, the security forces had neutralized two militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in an overnight encounter in the Sopore area in Baramulla district. Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that till now 78 militants were killed this year.