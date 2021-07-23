State government to reopen schools; dates announced

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government announced the reopening date of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. The schools will reopen from August 2. Students studying in classes 5 and 8 will be allowed to visit schools for clearing their doubts from August 2.

The state government also allowed research scholars to attend universities. The state government also decided to allow tuition centers and coaching institutions from July 26. But strict Covid-19 safety measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing must be followed.

Several states in the country had earlier decided to reopen schools. Earlier, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava had said that it will be wise to reopen schools in the country with the primary section as children can handle viral infection much better than adults.