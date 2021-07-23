Yogi government a nightmare for criminals; Notorious criminals killed in UP

In 2017, Yogi Adityanath took the oath of office as CM of UP following the BJP’s landslide victory. Yogi Adityanath announced his intention to make the state crime-free as soon as he assumed office as CM, and he has been working toward that goal ever since. Reports indicate that since the advent of Yogi Adityanath’s government in 2017, 139 criminals have been killed and 3,196 injured in encounters with the Uttar Pradesh Police. In achieving this milestone, however, 13 police officers have lost their lives and 1,112 have been injured.

Yogi Adityanath, through his zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, has put a stop to notorious criminals, their associates, and the mafia. ‘From March 20, 2017 through June 20, 2018, 139 criminals were killed and 3,196 were injured in police encounters. 13 police officers were martyred in these actions, and 1,122 were injured,’ said Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Avanish Kumar Awasthi.

Awasthi said that the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and that organized crime has been eradicated so far. Additionally, the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department informed that illegal property worth over Rs 1,574 crore has been seized in the state of Uttar Pradesh under the stringent Gangster Act. According to Avanish Kumar Awasthi, almost 1,322 crores worth of illegal properties have been seized or demolished since January last year.

In the last four years of Yogi Adityanath’s tenure as chief minister, more than 13,700 cases have been filed under the Gangster Act, which have led to the arrest of more than 43,000 people. Over Rs 200 crore worth of property was seized in the Varanasi zone, where 420 cases were registered and over Rs 420 crore worth of property was seized. Property worth Rs 264 crore was seized in 208 cases in the Gorakhpur zone.

Further, Avanish Kumar Awasthi informed that Yogi Adityanath has ordered ‘Thana/Samadhan Diwas’ to be held every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Senior police officials and the administration must be available on these days of the month to hear the grievances of the people and resolve them. Awasthi said that everyone has been instructed to adhere to strict Covid protocols during these programs. The Yogi Adityanath government did not achieve this milestone easily since he inherited a state overflowing with crime and criminals from the preceding Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav governments.

Yogi, a five-time member of parliament, knew that the state’s law and order had to be fixed as soon as possible to bring prosperity back to the state and restore the trust of entrepreneurs. The task was taken on head-on. As a result of adding 1.5 lacs police to the rank and file of the police force, Yogi brought history sheeters to book in each district and protected businesses from land grabbers and extortionists.

As a result, Yogi Adityanath was able to convince industrialists to return and expand in UP. Over the last 4 years, UP has leaped to the second spot in the Ease of Doing Business ranking, beating industrialized states like Tamilnadu, Maharashtra, and Telangana.