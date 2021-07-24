Enjoy your chai and snacks! IMD predicts rainfall in the national capital

New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (July 24, 2021) predicted that parts of Delhi and the NCR region will receive thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain. Further, isolated thunderstorms are predicted in the nearby areas of North Delhi in North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh, the IMD said.

IMD tweeted on Saturday that a thunderstorm with isolated rain, with intensity ranging from light to moderate should be expected in North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, and NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) in the next 2 hours.

Read more:‘Helicopter brothers’ fly off with Rs 600 crore

Several parts of the city were waterlogged by Tuesday, due to incessant rains on the previous days.

Meanwhile, incessant rains have brought normal life to a halt in Maharashtra, killing at least 129 people. There have been several reports of rain-related deaths in Maharashtra over the last two days, including multiple landslides.

Moreover, the IMD noted that ‘fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to persist along the west coast during the next 2-3 days.’