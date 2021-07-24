Woman accidentally shoots self while taking selfie with gun, dies

Lucknow: A woman died of a gunshot wound while posing for a photo with a loaded gun that accidentally went off at her matrimonial home in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Her father, on the other hand, believes foul play was involved in her death and has filed a police report.

The deceased was identified as Radhika (26). She was married to Akash Gupta, son of Rajesh Gupta in May this year. The Gupta family owns and operates a modest jewellery store. On Thursday, Radhika decided to take selfies with the family’s 12-bore single-barrel gun, which was stored in a room on the second floor of the house.

According to her father-in-law, the newlywed woman unintentionally squeezed the trigger on the loaded handgun and shot herself around 4 pm. When the family members heard a gunshot, they raced to the scene and found Radhika has been injured. Reportedly, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but could not be rescued.

The weapon and the dead woman’s cellphone have been confiscated by police for forensic analysis. Shivshankar Singh, the Shahabad SHO, told the reporters: ‘We have also recovered a photo of the victim with the gun, said to be clicked seconds before she was dead. We have noticed only a gunshot on the body and prima facie no signs of the scuffle were found on the victim’s body.’

The deceased woman’s father, Rakesh suspects of foul involvement in her death. He has filed a case alleging dowry death, the SHO added.

Another officer stated that forensic specialists would be hired to investigate the woman’s death and that the sequence of events would be reproduced if necessary.