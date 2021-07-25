Candidate lists ‘Googling’ as a skill on CV, gets shortlisted for an interview

A company’s email inbox would be filled with resumes every day, but only a few will make it onto the Human Resource team’s table for consideration. Therefore, what skills should one consider to be of utmost importance when typing out their resumes?

Recently, a Twitter user described an interesting experience she had when selecting candidates for a job. What was the skill the user shared? As Cat McGee tweeted, ‘Got a CV today and the guy literally listed ‘Googling’ as one of his skills. We’re interviewing him,’ she concluded.

Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’ We’re interviewing him — Cat McGee (@CatMcGeeCode) July 23, 2021

McGee’s tweet went viral shortly after as she received tons of comments from users who shared their own experiences, some equating it to research skills and more. Here are a few reactions:

Another one listed one of the hobbies as 'Making Love'. pic.twitter.com/CAYGfgi2NW — Kaka Dubu ???? (@Kaka_Dubu) July 24, 2021

You would be surprised how many people can't proper google. I am not talking about technical use of browser and google. I am talking about writing the proper keywords, , excluding some or try and test different phrases — Catalin Banu (@catalinbanu) July 23, 2021

Some users, however, saw the bright side of it and said that ‘googling’ was a skill that many brilliant workers do not have. McGee answered a question by saying that the tweet was not just for social media but the resume was really a good one, despite the ‘googling’ skills.