Tom Hank fan alert! His custom made trailer is up for sale, check price

In Hollywood, Airstream trailers or recreational vehicles have become extremely popular, often serving as vanity van for movie stars. These were the gold standard in the movie industry before high-tech movable homes became a thing. And now you have the opportunity to purchase one of these unique Airstream trailers that once belonged to Academy Award winner Tom Hanks. In fact, the 1992 Airstream Model 34 trailer includes not only all of Hanks’ customisations from when he was actively using it, but also 24 years of movie memorabilia.

Bonhoms is auctioning the trailer in the United States on August 13 at the Quail Lodge Auction in Carmel, California. The Airstream trailer is described in great detail in the listing. There are no differences on the outside that distinguish this trailer from the others that left the factory in Jackson, Ohio. It features a triple axle frame and a riveted aluminium body.

However, there are stickers on the windows commemorating Tom Hanks’ various films over the last two decades, from Sleepless in Seattle to Forest Gump to The Circle in 2017.

Tom Hanks purchased the trailer in 1993 after becoming dissatisfied with the uncomfortable cookie-cutter trailers that were common on sets at the time. He then requested a custom interior with a built-in kitchen and bathroom. The idea was to create a comfortable home on location during shoots, so the trailer came equipped with his personal belongings, including a standard sofa with removable legs.

It also has an electric fireplace, a small dining area in the kitchen with a table and chairs and a small bed in the back. The trailer is available as part of a package deal.

The trailer is expected to sell for between $150,000 and $250,000 when it goes up for auction next month, according to Bonhams. The first Airstream trailers were built in the 1920s and they are nearly a century old. Wally Byam founded the company and it is still the oldest in the industry. Thor Industries, based in the United States, owns it and employs about 800 people to build these recreational vehicles. The smallest trailers start from as low as $40,100 (approx. ? 29.84 lakh) going all the way up to $165,900 (approx. ? 1.23 crore).